Friends of Phenix City Schools attains $1.1M goal, lists major donors

In one month shy of two years, the Friends of Phenix City Schools has reached its goal of raising $1.1 million to help fund various projects in the system.
The grassroots fundraising organization announced its first major contribution in June 2015, when Gil’s Auto Sales owner Gil Dyer donated $150,000 for what became the Dyer Family STEM Center at Phenix City Intermediate School. Then last week, the most recent contributions from the City of Phenix City ($200,000) and from the Phenix City Education Foundation ($20,801) meant mission accomplished, announced Phenix City Schools superintendent Randy Wilkes.
Among the 282 gifts, donations of at least $25,000 were, according to the news release: Gil Dyer, the City of Phenix City, the Phenix City Education Foundation, Cable TV of East Alabama, Dr. Cooper of Phenix City Spine & Joint Center, TSYS, Aflac, Synovus/CB&T of East Alabama, WestRock, Daniel and Stephanie Blevins of Anytime Fitness, and Huckaby Brothers Floor Covering.
The money has helped fund more than $10 million for the following projects:
▪ $4 million for the expansion facility at Central High School, constructing and furnishing new classrooms, training facilities, coaches offices, strength and conditioning equipment, a storage unit, an indoor turf field, batting cages and locker rooms.
▪ $3 million for the Dyer Family STEM Center at PCIS, where students in grades 6-7 learn science, technology, engineering and math skills in an interactive environment.
▪ $1.75 million for SmartLabs in each of the seven elementary schools, enabling students to explore robotics, software engineering, mechanics and structures, circuitry, scientific data and analysis, alternative energy, computer graphics and digital media arts.
▪ $1.3 million for the system’s 1:1 computer device initiative, which provided iPad Airs with electronic textbooks for grades 6-8 and Chromebooks with electronic textbooks for grades 9-12, equipping approximately 3,500 students and 300 teachers.
In a news release, Wilkes called the fundraising effort “a monumental undertaking for the entire community.” He thanked those responsible for marketing the campaign and the FOPCS board members for their support and guidance.
“From that point,” Wilkes said, “the cause took on a life of its own.”
All of which has provided Phenix City Schools with the infrastructure necessary for success, Wilkes said.
“Our focus will remain engaging instructional practices based and real-world application,” he said. “A goal of the school system is to provide our students with the very best opportunities afforded. Next year, we are adding Advanced Placement classes to our already successful dual enrollment course offerings. Someday very soon, we will have students graduate from Central High School with enough college credit to enroll in a postsecondary institution classified as junior. We are most excited about our progress.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
