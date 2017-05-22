Phenix City Board of Education OKs new principal for Lakewood Primary School

The next principal of Lakewood Primary School has been announced.
Westview Elementary School reading specialist Sarah Kimmel will replace Jana Sparks, who is leaving the system to become an assistant professor in the College of Education at Auburn University-Montgomery, which the Ledger-Enquirer reported last month.
The Phenix City Board of Education approved superintendent Randy Wilkes’ recommendation during its meeting Thursday. Sparks will continue as principal through June 30, and Kimmel will take over July 1.
According to the news release from Wilkes, he selected Kimmel out of nearly 40 applicants. She is completing her 15th year as a professional educator, including seven years as a teacher at Phenix City Intermediate School, two years as assistant principal at Phenix City Elementary School and six years as reading specialist/instructional coach at Westview.
Kimmel is a product of Phenix City Schools, attending Sherwood Elementary, Phenix City Intermediate and South Girard, then graduating from Central High, where she participated in softball, the Future Business Leaders of America national competition team and a co-op program at Cable Television of East Alabama.
She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from Auburn University and Troy University, respectively, then a specialist’s degree from Columbus State University.
“Mrs. Kimmel understands the expectations of the community and whole-heartedly supports the vision of the system,” Wilkes said in the news release. “She has an outstanding rapport with parents and colleagues alike. Coupled with her classroom experience, instructional coach expertise, high level of organizational skills and understanding of day-to-day school operations, Mrs. Kimmel is the best-qualified candidate for the job.”
Kimmel wasn’t reached for comment.
Sparks has been Lakewood Primary’s only principal since the school opened in 2012, serving approximately 550 students in grades K-2.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments