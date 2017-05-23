Auburn hires FSU’s Heacox to lead new performing arts center

A new executive director for the Auburn University Performing Arts Center was announced Tuesday.
Christopher Heacox is coming to Auburn from Florida State University, where has served for five years as executive director of that school’s Opening Night Performing Arts Series.
According to an Auburn news release, Heacox, selected after a national search, begins July 1.
Heacox will provide creative and strategic leadership to Auburn’s new 85,000 square foot center scheduled to begin construction later this year and open in the summer of 2019.
Heacox will manage the center’s administrative functions, including artistic programming, marketing and branding, building operations, philanthropic support and outreach and educational initiatives.
“As the vision for Auburn’s Performing Arts Center becomes a reality, it is vital that our efforts are focused on welcoming world-class performances, presentations, artists and scholars to our community in an effort to cultivate a deeper understanding and appreciation of the arts. With his experience building interdisciplinary performing arts programs and coordinating diverse series, I am confident Christopher Heacox will lead Auburn’s Performing Arts Center to become an internationally recognized program,” said Provost Timothy Boosinger in the news release.
“The Auburn University Performing Arts Center will be a tremendous cultural asset for the university and surrounding areas. I am honored to join the Auburn Family and I look forward to working with the students, faculty, staff and administrators, as well as the greater Auburn community to present world-class performing arts experiences for all,” said Heacox in the release.
The center will be located on College Street across from the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art. The center will include multipurpose-venue seating for approximately 1,200 guests, box office, catering kitchen, wardrobe and dressing rooms and conference and support office spaces.
