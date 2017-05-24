Muscogee County teacher awarded fellowship by international organization

A Muscogee County School District teacher has been awarded a prestigious fellowship from an international education organization.
The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes announced Wednesday that Double Churches Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Eric Crouch is the 2017 LMC Fellow.
“Eric is full of enthusiasm, energy and dedication,” LMC executive director Norm Conrad said in a news release. “He fits the mold of a Lowell Milken Center Fellow. He is one of the finest young teachers in America.”
The LMC Fellowship is awarded to “educators who have distinguished themselves in teaching respect and understanding through project-based learning or who have the potential for this distinction,” the news release says. The fellowship’s purpose is to “collaborate on projects that discover, develop and communicate the stories of unsung heroes in history.”
Crouch, who started his career as a first-grade teacher at Double Churches, helped 100 percent of his students during those five years meet or exceed goals in reading, writing, math, science and social studies, according to the news release.
“His innovative ways of encouraging students to meet their educational goals and the celebrations of their accomplishments resulted in his first-graders reading more than 35 million words and checking our nearly 50,000 books,” the news release says.
This school year, he moved to fifth grade at Double Churches – and his students’ success continued as he “creatively found ways to prepare his students to meet the rigor of state standards, helping 12 of his 13 below-tier students to reach those standards,” the news release says.
No wonder, in November, Crouch was among the 35 U.S. educators to receive one of the 2016 Milken Educator Awards, considered the “Oscars of Teaching,” which includes a prize of $25,000.
“Eric has been a strong advocate for technology in the classroom, using it both for learning and to build bridges with families,” the news release says. “In an effort to provide adequate technology for his students, he funded more than 50 projects through DonorsChoose.org and received donations from Target, News Corp, and ESPN, enabling his classrooms to have photographic equipment, standing desks, iPads, and a 3-D printer. Eric has led workshops for teachers in the Muscogee County School District, has taught ‘Technology in the Classroom’ as a guest instructor at Columbus State University, is a member of Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal’s Teacher Advisory Committee, and is a member of Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods’ Teacher Advisory Panel.”
Crouch also is among nine MCSD teachers the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation selected as its 2017 Harvard Fellows to attend professional development classes July 19-23 at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education in Cambridge, Mass.
But before that, Crouch will spend the week of June 18 in Fort Scott, Kan., where he will collaborate with the LMC staff.
“While in Fort Scott, LMC Fellows gain knowledge, educational resources and ongoing support to enhance their classrooms and help students cultivate a passion for learning by creating projects that initiate positive change,” the news release says. “Fellows emerge prepared to develop Unsung Heroes projects with their students as they apply and evaluate the stories of role models who have changed the world throughout history.”
The Ledger-Enquirer hasn’t reached Crouch for comment.
