NASA grant funds free aerospace engineering camp for 25 Muscogee students

A group of 25 Muscogee County high school students are receiving free hands-on experience in aerospace engineering during a two-week summer day camp at the Columbus State University Coca-Cola Space Science Center. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

