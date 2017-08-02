Shaw High evacuated due to gas leak; Verification Day postponed

A natural gas leak Wednesday morning at Shaw High School prompted officials to evacuate the building and postpone Verification Day for Shaw students until Thursday.
Muscogee County School District security director Scott Thomann told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview that construction workers discovered a “little bit of a gas leak” Wednesday morning when they turned the valve on and immediately turned it off.
“There was no threat to anybody,” he said. “As a precaution, they evacuated the building.”
The building will remain empty the rest of the day “to air it out,” Thomann said.
It’s unclear how many staff and students were in the building during the evacuation, but Verification Day for Shaw has been rescheduled for Thursday, Thomann said. The L-E hasn’t reached anybody at Shaw for comment.
Monday will be the first day of classes in MCSD’s 2017-18 school year.
MCSD communications director Valerie Fuller said in a news release Wednesday afternoon, “At approximately 9:30 a.m., a member of the construction crew at Shaw informed the principal about the gas leak. ... No word on the timeline to get the leak fixed at this hour.
“The administration team did a sweep of the hallways to make sure the building was clear. The principal informed parents by phone at 10 a.m. and repeated it at 11 a.m. to postpone verification until tomorrow. ... Signs are posted to the door stating that the building is closed. The principal will inform the parents and employees if there is any change for tomorrow.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272
