United Way celebrates record donations for Stuff the Bus project

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its 4th Annual Stuff the Bus initiative to collect school supplies to benefit Kindergarten through second grade students at 33 Title One schools in the area.

