Cousins Foundation makes gift of $5 million to UGA

A commitment of more than $5 million has been made to the University of Georgia by the Cousins Foundation Inc. to support need-based scholarships for students and to permanently endow the UGA head swimming and diving coach position.
According to a story by Elizabeth Elmore on the UGA website, the gift is one of the first to the university in fiscal year 2018, which began on July 1.
The report says The Cousins Foundation's gift will establish the Cousins Scholars Program, a robust collegiate experience for 24 service-minded UGA students who demonstrate significant financial need. The four-year program will welcome six new students each year, with the first cohort beginning in fall 2019. The Cousins Foundation is known for its strong commitment to community service, and service will be integrated throughout the new scholarship program.
The gift to the UGA Athletic Association will endow the swimming and diving head coach position in honor of Ann and Tom Cousins, founders of The Cousins Foundation. Tom Cousins was a Georgia letterman in swimming in 1950 and 1951 and a member of the 1950 SEC track and field championship team.
Tom Cousins is the founder and chairman of Cousins Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust. He is on the board of the Georgia Research Alliance and is a former chairman of the UGA Foundation. He has served on the boards of NationsBank (now Bank of America), First Union, and Shaw Industries, and he was president of the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.
