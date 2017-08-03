University of Alabama to create parking space for Purple Heart recipients

The University of Alabama will soon have a special parking space at its Ferguson Center for Purple Heart recipients.
According to a report on the school’s website, it will be univeiled at a ceremony on Aug. 9.
The Purple Heart is an award given to men and women who have either been wounded or killed in combat.
The report says the asphalt of the parking space outside the student center will be marked with the Purple Heart logo and a post that includes the logo will mark the front of the space.
The University of Alabama has two registerted Purple Heart recipients as students. It is a Purple Heart University, a designation given to universities that recognize veterans wounded in combat. There is a marker from 2013 which tells about that designation.
