Annual Summer Bash held at the Liberty Theater Cultural Center

The Columbus Old School Educational Foundation Inc. will hold its annual Summer Bash on Saturday at the Liberty Theater Cultural Center.
The event is from 7 p.m. to midnight at 813 Eighth Ave. in Columbus. There will be plenty of food and dancing.
Tickets are $20 each and the event helps the foundation to raise money for students.
This year, the foundation presented scholarships of $1,200 to college-bound students. For tickets to the event, contact the foundation at info@cosefinc.org
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments