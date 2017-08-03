Education

Annual Summer Bash held at the Liberty Theater Cultural Center

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 03, 2017 9:39 PM

The Columbus Old School Educational Foundation Inc. will hold its annual Summer Bash on Saturday at the Liberty Theater Cultural Center.

The event is from 7 p.m. to midnight at 813 Eighth Ave. in Columbus. There will be plenty of food and dancing.

Tickets are $20 each and the event helps the foundation to raise money for students.

This year, the foundation presented scholarships of $1,200 to college-bound students. For tickets to the event, contact the foundation at info@cosefinc.org

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

