Columbus State announces its first group of Presidential Envoys

Columbus State University has announced the 15 student leaders who were selected to be the institution’s first Presidential Envoys.
This inaugural group of high achievers will represent the university at some of its most important events, such as CSU Foundation Board of Trustees meetings, the Tower Society Gala, presidential receptions and the President’s Recognition Dinner & Scholarship Banquet, according to CSU’s news release.
“The primary purpose of this initiative is to develop future alumni leadership and to assist the Office of the President, the Office of Alumni Engagement and Special Events, and University Advancement,” the news release says. “These representatives will give their perspective on the CSU student experience to trustees, alumni, and community leaders.”
CSU president Chris Markwood noted in the news release, “It is important that we remember and demonstrate that students are the focus of everything we do. Our friends and donors love meeting our students, and these Presidential Envoys are among the best that Columbus State University has to offer.”
The university’s 2017-18 Presidential Envoys are:
▪ Jerry Cowell (president), senior, marketing major and communication minor, Rex, Ga.
▪ Hannah Kick (vice president for communication and membership), sophomore, early childhood education major, Hamilton, Ga.
▪ Leah Seifu (vice president for leadership), junior, biology major, Columbus.
▪ Hannah Eubanks, sophomore, accounting major, Columbus.
▪ Stephanie Kolwicz, senior, health and physical education major, Columbus.
▪ Whitney Henderson, senior, early childhood education major, Landover Hills, Md.
▪ Abby Moore, sophomore, biology major, Columbus.
▪ Cassandra Paul, senior, marketing major, Hiram, Ga.
▪ Ruben Ramirez, junior, health science major, Columbus.
▪ Lyndsay Richardson, senior, music education major, Bonaire, Ga.
▪ Joshua Richmond, sophomore, art major, Cordele, Ga.
▪ Anju Shajan, sophomore, accounting major, Columbus.
▪ Mason Thiele, senior, management major, Columbus.
▪ Bailey Woodard, senior, exercise science major, Warner Robins, Ga.
“It is one of the greatest honors to be representing Columbus State University as a Presidential Envoy,” Cowell, who was elected president of the group, said in the news release. “I am excited to be able to give back to my university in a way that builds it up and allows it to continue to grow while establishing a closer bond to the student body.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments