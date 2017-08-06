Professor Steven Brown
Education

Auburn professor creating ‘Alabama Justice’ exhibit

By Larry Gierer

August 06, 2017 1:14 PM

An Auburn University political science professor Steven Brown is creating an exhibit “Alabama Justice: The Cases and Face that Changed a Nation” which will tour Alabama in 2019, the state’s bicentennial year.

A story by Vicky Santos on the school website says the funding is coming from the Alabama Humanities Foundation, Auburn University Intramural Grants Program and a College of Liberal Arts Summer Research Grant.

According to the article, Brown is conducting extensive research to write about three United States Supreme Court justices appointed from Alabama and eight landmark cases that arose from the state.

The exhibit, which will be seen in museums, public buildings and libraries, will be a three-dimensional multimedia exhibit tentatively designed to have 35 display panels, five pop-up panels, video monitors and audio components.

