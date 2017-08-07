New UGA faculty members touring Georgia to learn about state’s economy

About 40 new members of the University of Georgia faculty are touring the state this week to learn more about the its diverse economy.
A story by Kelly Simmons on the school’s website says the Public Service and Outreach tour of the state will take the members through 14 cities and 43 counties.
The bus tour began Monday with a trip to Jaemor Farms near Gainesville to learn about agribusiness in north Georgia and the growing agritourism industry across the state.
Other highlights of the trip will include a visit to Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawsonville, and Wolf Mountain Vineyards in Dahlonega; stops at the Georgia Capitol and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta; and a driving/walking tour of Senoia, where participants will learn about the growing film industry in Georgia.
In addition, the tour will take faculty members to the new Food Product Innovation and Commercialization Center on the UGA Griffin Campus; the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth; Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins; agricultural facilities at UGA Tifton; the Okefenokee Swamp in Waycross; and Gulfstream Aerospace and the UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant facilities in Savannah.
The week will end with a visit to the Wormsloe Institute for Environmental History and the Georgia Ports Authority in Savannah; and a stop in Sandersville to learn more about UGA's Archway Partnership and the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development.
