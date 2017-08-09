Field at Georgia State stadium named in honor of Georgia Tech graduate

Georgia State University has announced its football field at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta will be named for Parker H. “Pete” Petit.
He is the chairman and chief executive officer of MiMedx Group. A long-time supporter of the university, he made a $10 million gift to the university to support the athletics program.
The Georgia State Stadium is the former Turner Field, home for the Atlanta Braves.
A report on the school website says Georgia State took ownership of the property in January 2017. The conversion and construction into a 22,000-seat football stadium began in February and the first football game will be the evening of August 31 versus Tennessee State University.
The report says Petit, who earned his MBA in finance in the university’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business, is chair of the Steering Committee for Georgia State’s $300 million Burning Bright fund-raising campaign.
“This field and stadium are just one of the many successes Georgia State has accomplished in a matter of a few years,” Petit said in the report. “Georgia State is destined to become one of the most respected urban universities in this country because of this series of successes, which have been a result of its leadership.”
Petit has also been a benefactor to Georgia Tech, where he obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering. The Biotechnology Building and the Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience at Georgia Tech carry his name.
