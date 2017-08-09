Central High grad named principal at Jasper Jr. High School

Lutis A. Moore Jr., a 2000 graduate of Central High School in Phenix City, was named principal of Jasper Jr. High School in Jasper, Ala.
“I’m still working with teachers and kids the same way through relationships,” he said of his new position. “We do the best we can all across the board.”
Moore, the son of Carol and Lutis A. Moore Sr. of Phenix City, said the school has more than 400 seventh and eighth-graders.
“I have learned that it’s going to take a lot of hard work to be what you want to be and accomplish what you want to accomplish,” Moore said. “Nothing that’s worth anything is going to come easy to you.”
Moore, 35, assumes the new job after serving two years as assistant principal at Maddox Middle School. He taught one year at Huntsville City Schools before he came to Jasper City Schools to teach career technology at Maddox Middle School.
“I’ve had some situations where I had opportunities in the area and along the way,” he said. “I’m not going to have all the answers but I have a lot of people I can count on from Phenix City, Jasper or college. What are they thinking and what is the best course of action? I don’t have to rely on myself to solve a problem.”
After graduating from Central in 2000, Moore earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s in technology education from Alabama A&M University. He also received a master’s degree in instructional leadership from the University of Alabama. He was active in the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.
He is married to Tanisia and they have two young girls.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments