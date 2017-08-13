Columbus native to be enshrined in Tuskegee University Athletics Hall of Fame

Columbus native Roosevelt Jordan has been chosen for the Tuskegee University Athletics Hall of Fame.
The enshrinement banquet is the evening of Sept. 15. The next day, the 10 new inductees will be recognized at halftime of the football game with Clark Atlanta.
According a report on the university’s website, Jordan attended Tuskegee after playing high school football at Jordan Vocational High School where he later came back to coach.
Retired after 27 years with the Atlanta Police Department, he lives in Fayetteville, Ga.
Jordan is a member of the Tuskegee Class of 1982, earning a degree in industrial arts.
The report says that he lettered four years as a running back and twice was selected to the Southern Intercollegiate Conference first offensive team, receiving the offensive player of the year award in 1981.
He also lettered in track. The report says Jordan was the SIAC 100-meter champion in 1979, 1980 and 1981.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
