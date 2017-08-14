University of Georgia to host special solar eclipse viewing in Sanford Stadium

Bulldogs will be gathering for the blackout.
The University of Georgia is playing host to a viewing of the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. with the public invited to come watch the event in Sanford Stadium.
According to a story by James Hataway on the school website, the time is 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and the first 10,000 people will receive a free pair of glasses designed to view solar eclipses.
Those who do not have protective glasses may view the event on the stadium’s Jumbotron.
Organizers say the free event will go on even if the sky is cloudy.
The lead organizer of the event is John Knox, a professor of geography at the school. He and other faculty members will be present to explain the science and history of solar eclipses.
Eclipse-themed music will play on the stadium speakers.
The report says there will be door prizes including a football signed by head coach Kirby Smart and basketballs signed by head coach Mark Fox.
Concessions will be available for purchase.
For more information visit /http://www.uga.edu/.
