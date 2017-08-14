More Videos

  Tips to safely view, understand solar eclipse

    Columbus State University Coca-Cola Space Science Center executive director speaks with the Ledger-Enquirer after his lecture Aug. 3, 2017, in the Columbus Public Library.

Columbus State University Coca-Cola Space Science Center executive director speaks with the Ledger-Enquirer after his lecture Aug. 3, 2017, in the Columbus Public Library. Mark Rice mrice@ledger-enquirer.com
Columbus State University Coca-Cola Space Science Center executive director speaks with the Ledger-Enquirer after his lecture Aug. 3, 2017, in the Columbus Public Library. Mark Rice mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

Education

Phenix City Schools announces how it will deal with solar eclipse

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

August 14, 2017 2:54 PM

Phenix City Schools won't release students early Aug. 21 for the solar eclipse but will allow parents to check out their children before 1 p.m. that day without penalty.

PCS superindent Randy Wilkes made the following announcement in a news release Monday:

“Student safety is Phenix City Schools’ first priority and each school has established procedures to ensure that students are protected during this event. Precautionary measures are as follows:

▪ Each school’s principal will approve any solar eclipse viewing and the procedures thereof. Parents will receive notification from the school regarding the event.

▪ Teachers will discuss the hazards of viewing a solar eclipse without proper eyewear and instruct students not to view the eclipse while departing from school or while riding home.

▪ Parents are encouraged to discuss the hazards of viewing a solar eclipse without proper eyewear and instruct students not to view the eclipse while departing from school or while riding home.

▪ Any student participating in the eclipse viewing will be required to have a completed permission form.

▪ All solar eclipse glasses will be certified by either NASA or the American Astronomical Society and will comply with ISO 12312-2, the international safety standard for filters.

▪ While outside, students will be required to wear the solar eclipse glasses the entire time.

▪ During the eclipse, all physical education classes will be held indoors.

▪ Students who have afternoon recess will have recess indoors.

▪ Parents may choose to opt out of any solar eclipse-viewing event.

▪ Prior to 1 p.m., parents may check students out of school with no penalty. The checkout will be excused.

▪ Students not viewing the solar eclipse may be permitted to view video coverage of the event.

▪ All teachers will provide learning opportunities supporting the aforementioned event.

Wilkes concluded, “A solar eclipse is a rare celestial event and a most teachable moment! Taking these precautionary measures and following the instructions of the school will ensure an enjoyable and safe experience for our students.”

The school districts in Muscogee and Chattahoochee counties announced Friday how they will deal with the eclipse.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

