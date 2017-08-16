University System of Georgia official lauds new CSU tool to help students graduate

Columbus State University has created a new way to help students more efficiently plan their path toward graduation – a tool praised by a University System of Georgia official as “possibly the most comprehensive set of program maps in the system.”
CSU’s “road maps” are suggested course schedules for all bachelor’s and master’s degrees, helping students “navigate the sometimes-confusing world of course prerequisites and requirements, while also eliminating the possibility of students taking courses they don’t really need to graduate,” Columbus State explained in its news release. “The maps show students what courses to take and in what sequence.”
And for students who start college undecided about a major, CSU has “interest-area maps” to help them as well.
Jonathan Hull, assistant director for policy and partnership development in the University System of Georgia’s Office of Educational Access and Success, said in the news release, “I think it’s safe to say that Columbus State has possibly the most comprehensive set of program maps in the system, especially the interest area maps. The more important aspect of CSU’s program maps is that they are fully integrated into its advising system so that every student has a map to graduation, and students are advised according to that map. What CSU has done that is so laudable is to make the maps consistent across the institution.”
Tina Butcher, CSU’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, said in the news release, “Study after study has shown that intensive academic advising helps improve student retention. We are working on many fronts to help students understand better how to succeed while they are here, and how to more quickly earn their degree.”
Barbara Hunt, program manager in the CSU provost’s office, validates each “road map” after the major’s department develops it.
“Students often think that every course is offered every semester,” Hunt said in the news release. “That is a myth. Maps help students see that courses are rotated. … If they know the class is not offered again until next spring, they may work harder to pass it.”
Lisa Shaw, director of CSU’s Academic Center for Excellence said in the news release, “It’s a game changer not only for the students but the advisers love it. They can be more than just schedulers; and, once the student leaves, they have it in their hand. It really teaches the student how to navigate the college experience.”
CSU also is using a new Education Advisory Board software package to help professors and advisers track student progress.
“The program identifies at-risk students, provides warning signals and timely interventions, schedules and tracks appointments, follows specific cohorts of students and helps faculty enlist help for students who need attention in a variety of areas,” the news release says.
Shaw added, “We have an obligation to our students and their parents to help them get their degree in the most efficient and low-cost way. It’s all about saving money and saving time, and these are critical pieces to that.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
