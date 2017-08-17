Columbus Tech to serve MoonPies at 2 sites for public to safely watch solar eclipse

Columbus Technical College not only is providing two locations for the public to safely watch the Aug. 21 solar eclipse, but MoonPies also will be served to celebrate the rare celestial convergence.
“To help educate our students and the public about the incredible solar event this Monday, Columbus Technical College is embracing its role as a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) college by hosting an eclipse watching,” Columbus Tech announced Thursday in a news release.
From 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the eclipse will be streamed live in two Columbus Tech buildings: Patrick Hall’s McCaulley Auditorium (Room 100) and the library building’s auditorium (Room 600).
“To add to the fun,” the news release says, “we’ll even be serving MoonPies®!”
