MCSD special ed director: ‘I’ve heard the cries of the parents and the schools’

Two weeks before Tuesday’s announcement of her resignation, the executive director of the program for exceptional students in the Muscogee County School District presented the school board an overview of the plan to improve the system’s special education.
Mary Lewis won’t be leading the effort to implement that plan beyond the Sept. 5 transition date, when she hopes to have a part-time teaching role in MCSD and retired principal Jeanella Pendleton becomes the interim director, but superintendent David Lewis (not related to Mary Lewis), expects the plan to remain unchanged, although some aspects might be delayed, he told the Ledger-Enquirer. So here are highlights of that plan, unveiled four months after the divided board rejected the administration’s controversial recommendation to hire Camelot Education, a private, for-profit company based in Austin, Texas, to run three alternative education programs for $6.4 million annually. The board instead appointed the Alternative Education Community Advisory Committee, which is scheduled to submit its final report and recommendations in September.
“We’ve decided to start over in special ed,” Mary Lewis said. “I’ve heard the cries of the parents and the schools, that what they needed they weren’t getting.”
Background
The Muscogee County School Board voted 5-3-1 in June to approve Angela Vickers as the student services chief, which oversees special education. Vickers was the supervisor of educational leadership development for the School District of Hillsborough County, Fla., before she replaced the retired Melvin Blackwell, who was the MCSD’s student services chief for the past six years.
Mary Lewis has been special-education director for four years. She succeeded Patrick Knopf when he replaced the retired Carol Bradshaw as research and accountability director. Mary Lewis has worked in MCSD for 16 years. She taught special education at Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy 2001-03 and Cusseta Road Elementary School 2003-06. She was an instructional specialist for exceptional students from 2006-13, including interim program director from July-October in 2010.
“When Dr. Vickers came onboard, she helped me tremendously, and she hit the ground running,” Mary Lewis said.
They went through a SWOT, an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Vickers “found very quickly,” Mary Lewis said, “my weaknesses were much longer than my strengths, unfortunately, because when I see one child who can’t do something that is a weakness.”
Mary Lewis emphasized, “When you’ve seen one student with special needs, you’ve seen one. … No two students need exactly the same thing.”
MCSD’s 32,000-student district includes approximately 4,500 with a disability, Mary Lewis said. To comply with federal law, the district must prepare an Individualized Education Plan for each special-needs student each year.
“It’s very crucial that it be correct and we implement it correctly,” she said.
Case managers provide progress reports for each special-needs student nine weeks after their IEP meeting, Mary Lewis said.
Federal law requires the school district to educate special-needs students in the Least Restrictive Environment. Sometimes that presents challenges in scheduling, Mary Lewis said, because the LRE often changes for special-needs students multiple times per school day.
“We’re working on that,” she said. “It takes a lot with scheduling.”
The department also is working on increasing parent participation, she said.
Demographics
As of March 2017, MCSD’s total enrollment was 58 percent black, 27 percent white, 8 percent Hispanic, 5 percent multiracial, 2 percent Asian and less than 1 percent Native American or Pacific Islander. As of March 2017, MCSD’s students with disabilities were 63 percent black, 26 percent white, 6 percent Hispanic, 4 percent multiracial, 1 percent Asian and less than 1 percent Native American or Pacific Islander.
The number of students with disabilities has increased by 11 percent the past two years, from 4,061 in March 2015 to 4,509 in March 2017.
Main priorities
MCSD’s special-education department will focus on these priorities, Mary Lewis said:
▪ Training and accountability.
▪ Customer service and communication.
▪ Celebrating growth and potential.
Even if only one child in a special-education class didn’t meet the standards in the IEP, Mary Lewis said, “I have not been one to celebrate. But I’m really working on shifting morale and change that so every time we make a success we’ve got to celebrate that.”
To accomplish those priorities, Mary Lewis mentioned three main approaches:
▪ Redirect focus on school, family and student supports and services.
▪ Move toward excellence with stakeholder support.
▪ Specifically design supports to school-based administrators.
“It’s hard work, because there are so many schools,” she said, “but it’s the only way to make change from the district level.”
Staff realignment
The department’s program and customer service specialist “is really monitoring what we can do better when parents come and visit us,” Mary Lewis said.
The department has changed its regional program managers to specialized program managers. “So instead of just one region manager like they had last year, they’ll have three different people besides the program specialist and myself that can provide assistance,” Mary Lewis said. The realignment created these positions:
▪ Program manager for instruction and access. “We are making a very strong push to get training in those three areas this year and to provide screeners so we can help students sooner,” Mary Lewis said. “… If they can get the supports they need without being in special education, that’s what we want to do, because we want to help all students.”
▪ Program manager for behavior and access. This person “will be the contact for schools that have an emergency (due to student behavior),” Mary Lewis said.
▪ Program manager for specialized instruction and access didn’t change significantly.
▪ Program manager for staff and community supports provides training and surveys to teachers, parapros and principals to determine the areas in which they need additional support. “We’re actually providing weekly training this year, offerings, they’re not mandatory,” Mary Lewis said.
▪ Program manager for psychological services.
▪ Part-time program manager for staff transition.
▪ Part-time program manager for preschool special education.
▪ The department’s staff also includes four board certified behavior analysts, 17 school psychologists, 36 speech language pathologists, 10 occupational therapists, three physical therapists, one orientation and mobility specialist, one audiologist and two part-time parent mentors.
90-day plan
The special-education department intends to have the plan implemented before Christmas break.
“Our main endeavor is to improve expectation of response,” Mary Lewis said. “We had it at 48 hours when I first started (four years ago) and we went to 24 hours. Now, we’re trying to get to the same day. Sometimes that happens, and sometimes it doesn’t, but that is our goal. Typically, what we’re finding is, especially if principals or parents are reaching out to us, they’re at their wit’s end or don’t know what else to do.”
It’s a matter of prioritizing and properly routing concerns, she said. When a special-education staff member hears a complaint from a school-based employee or a parent, instead of advising whom to contact, the response now is to get the complainant’s contact information, get the information to the correct person and then follow up, Mary Lewis said.
“We’ve implemented a system to ensure nobody gets lost in the cracks,” she said. “When you get multiple emails and multiple phone calls, that’s easy to do.”
Celebrations include simple gestures such as thank-you notes to support staff and grand demonstrations such as awards for academic growth.
Camelot impact
Asked whether the board’s rejection of the recommendation to hire Camelot Education was a factor in her decision to resign, Mary Lewis told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Friday, “Please know that this decision has nothing to do with the rejection of Camelot. I believe that all things happen for a reason and hope that the community will continue being involved with the district in building programs and structures needed by all students.
“The district paid for me to go and investigate the special education services. I saw some very successful services and spoke with many other Directors who actually place students in the Therapeutic Day Program, staff and students. While I believe strongly in inclusion for all students, there are times that IEP-driven therapeutic supports are needed outside of a school setting so a student can learn skills and work to transition the new skills back into the school environment. While I 100 percent believe in Dr. Lewis and I supported and believe in Camelot, I know it was imperative that the concerns of parents and the community be taken into consideration. I appreciate that the Superintendent listened and has continued to work to move our district forward. In special education, you have no time for regrets, so we have been moving forward to address individual student and staff needs since Camelot was halted.
“Please know that I am in awe that this would receive any interest as I strongly believe that the true story should be the unsung heroes who work every day to meet the needs of students in every school and the students who work hard to overcome academic, emotional and physical obstacles. These are the individuals who deserve the attention.”
MCSD enrollment for students with disabilities
Note: The state’s enrollment count measures the number of students enrolled on specific days, the most recent being March 2, 2017, so the number of students with disabilities in MCSD is reported now as 4,509. But the number of MCSD students with disabilities who received any special-education service at any point during the 2016-17 school year is 5,627. And that’s the total number reflected in this chart.
Disability
Students
%
Specific Learning Disability
1,766
31%
Other Health Impairment
1,423
25%
Speech/Language Impairment
647
11%
Autism
549
10%
Significant Developmental Delay
450
8%
Emotional/Behavioral Disorder
310
6%
Mild Intellectual Disability
246
4%
Moderate Intellectual Disability
109
2%
Severe Intellectual Disability
46
1%
Hearing Impairment
43
1%
Profound Intellectual Disability
13
0%
Orthopedic Impairment
9
0%
Visual Impairment
8
0%
Traumatic Brain Injury
7
0%
Deaf
1
0%
Blind
0
0%
Deaf and Blind
0
0%
