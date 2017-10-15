New details emerge in Montravious Thomas case

More Videos 2:57 Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department Pause 1:14 'You shut up, you silly woman': Police escort anti-racism director out of meeting 1:29 School raises money for United Way with "fun-raiser" 2:41 Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed 1:25 Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Columbus police officers during high-speed chase 2:06 Four-legged refugees from Hurricane Irma still need your help 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:03 Mother to school board: “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim.” 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school Video and an incident report were leaked to All on Georgia by “sources in the school system” and posted on the site two days after the district released a statement that Montravious Thomas was “up and walking and not in distress” after allegedly being body-slammed by a behavioral specialist. The Muscogee County School District has denied the Ledger-Enquirer’s open records request for the video. Video and an incident report were leaked to All on Georgia by “sources in the school system” and posted on the site two days after the district released a statement that Montravious Thomas was “up and walking and not in distress” after allegedly being body-slammed by a behavioral specialist. The Muscogee County School District has denied the Ledger-Enquirer’s open records request for the video. Courtesy of AllOnGeorgia

