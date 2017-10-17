Police escort anti-racism director from MCSD board meeting after verbal attack

Columbus police escorted Southern Anti-Racism Network regional director Theresa El-Amin out of Monday night's Muscogee County School Board meeting after she verbally attacked chairwoman Pat Hugley Green and superintendent David Lewis.
Sunday, El-Amin emailed the Ledger-Enquirer a news release announcing that she would speak during the public agenda portion of Monday night’s meeting. The purpose, she said, was to comment on the “zero tolerance” policy against racial slurs District 2 representative John Thomas has proposed.
But she didn’t speak about that issue Monday night, nor did she read from her printed comments she distributed before the meeting. “They speak for themselves,” she said.
Instead, she began her speech by saying she sent her written statement to MCSD’s accreditation agency, AdvancEd, which is considering the district for reaccreditation. El-Amin asked for the school board and MCSD administration to host a public meeting after the AdvancEd team’s visit, Oct. 29 through Nov. 1, to allow residents to hear the results of the review.
Then she referred to her “call for the termination of the staff person that’s listed in the papers there,” meaning the criticism Lewis she unleashed in her written statement.
As board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green of District 1 started to cut her off, El-Amin said, “Please don’t, because I’m going to tell you to shut up if you do.”
Green replied, “Let me just go ahead and stop you right now.”
El-Amin raised her voice and told Green, “No, my 5 minutes are not up. You shut up, you silly woman. You shut up, you silly woman. You shut up, you silly woman.”
Meanwhile, Lewis motioned for the police on duty in the boardroom to escort El-Amin out. She told an officer, “Get your hands off me. Get your hands off me. I’m getting my things.”
The officer told her, “Let’s go. Out this door.”
El-Amin continued, “I’m getting my things, and I will gladly leave.”
As she left, El-Amin added, “I do think the superintendent needs to go for the institutional racism and the academic genocide he has perpetrated against special-education students and black students. I have made my report. I’ll see you next month.”
Nobody on the board or in the administration commented during the meeting about the confrontation. Afterward, the Ledger-Enquirer asked Lewis for his reaction to El-Amin’s charges against him.
“Everyone’s entitled to an opinion,” Lewis said. “I disagree with her assessment, but that is certainly her right.”
Here is the text of El-Amin’s news release:
On Monday, October 16, Theresa El-Amin, Regional Director, Southern Anti-Racism Network will speak during the public agenda at the regular meeting of the Muscogee County School Board. She will comment on the zero tolerance proposal by Muscogee County School Board members John Thomas and Kia Chambers.
"Who in the 21st century education community would be uninformed enough to call for a "zero tolerance" policy for any reason?", says El-Amin. The call for zero tolerance by Thomas and Chambers is to punish for use of "racial slurs". Particularly, use of the word n-----.
The proposal is a bizarre reaction to a well-meaning teacher trying to teach tolerance to 9-year olds. Community calls for the teacher to be terminated have been loud. Chambers and Thomas are known for tailing loud voices in the community. Think Camelot.
Thomas and Chambers appeared unaware at the October 9 board work session that MCSD has a number of zero tolerance policies and procedures. The current policy on racial slurs even includes the words "zero tolerance". Anyone present at the October 9 work session could see it up on the screen. I certainly did.
One MCSD zero tolerance policy in place now puts thousands of Black and differently-abled students out of school every year. Sends 500 of them every year to the A.I.M. prison program.
At Dorothy Height Elementary, 133 students were subjected to 213 occurrences of out-of-school suspensions in the school year 2016-2017. For the previous school year, 2015-2016, 93 students were forced into the school-to-prison pipeline with out-of-school suspensions on 167 occasions.
Counting all the discipline actions at Dorothy Height Elementary you get 612 actions for 323 students for the school year 2015-2016. For the school year 2016-2017, you get 551 actions for 299 students.
Dr. David Lewis would likely spin the results at Dorothy Height as some sort of great improvement. That's how he shows his callous disregard for Black students living in poverty and their families. Dorothy Height Elementary is one of the lowest performing schools in the MCSD, if not the lowest.
"I charge David Lewis, Superintendent of Education, with academic genocide against Black students in the MCSD. He is clueless on issues of cultural competency and education equity." are comments that El-Amin will submit in writing to attendees at the Monday school board meeting,
At the October 9 work session, Dr. Lewis instructed Mr. Goldberg (Facilities Manager) to list monies allocated for various projects at Columbus High School. It was his petty way of saying "Gotcha!" to Frank Myers who was complaining about Columbus High students getting wet while waiting for transportation.
White elites in Columbus established a fundraising machine at Columbus High decades ago to support the historically elite high school. Columbus High is the best performing school in the MCSD. Possibly, the best in the whole state.
The termination I'm calling for is the termination of David Lewis as Superintendent of Education. He is unethical in the much.
The Camelot debacle alone warrants termination of David Lewis. Spoke with him the day after the May 2017 vote to put Camelot to rest. Referring to school board members who voted wrong, he said, "You can't fight ignorance."
My quick response, "I don't know about you. Fighting ignorance is the business I'm in." To this very day, David Lewis can't see how wrong he was to move forward on Camelot without involving the whole school board and community up front.
Progressive school districts have been consistently abandoning "zero tolerance" policies and replacing that draconian "crime and punishment" mindset with policies and curriculum on "restorative justice" and "teaching tolerance".
Ms Rebecca Braaten (Asst. Superintendent) departed shortly after the Camelot fiasco followed by Ms. Valerie Fuller (Communications) and the death blow resignation of Ms. Mary Lewis (Director of Special Education). It should be clear that their departures are tantamount to a vote of no confidence in the leadership of David Lewis.
I charge David Lewis with academic genocide against Black students in Muscogee County. Time to go.
