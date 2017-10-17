State agency asks MCSD to investigate complaint against teacher who used N-word

More Videos 1:14 'You shut up, you silly woman': Police escort anti-racism director out of meeting Pause 2:03 Mother to school board: “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim.” 2:57 Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department 2:41 Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed 2:06 Four-legged refugees from Hurricane Irma still need your help 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:14 The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 3:46 Families embrace the Global War on Terrorism Memorial that bears the names of their fallen soldiers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mother to school board: “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim.” During the public agenda portion of Monday evening’s work session, residents — in various ways and various levels of emotion — called for the Muscogee County School Board to fire the teacher who used the N-word while trying to teach against using racial slurs. Equisha Frazier, the mother of one of the children who heard the teacher use the N-word, said she is tired of dealing with this issue, more than a month after it happened. “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim,” she said. During the public agenda portion of Monday evening’s work session, residents — in various ways and various levels of emotion — called for the Muscogee County School Board to fire the teacher who used the N-word while trying to teach against using racial slurs. Equisha Frazier, the mother of one of the children who heard the teacher use the N-word, said she is tired of dealing with this issue, more than a month after it happened. “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim,” she said. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

