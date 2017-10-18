Myers and Lewis debate about status of Columbus High project

One issue at last week’s Muscogee County School Board meeting was the lack of a covered area where students can wait for their bus at Columbus High School. Frank Myers, the District 8 representative, wants that problem solved, and he had this exchange with superintendent David Lewis during the meeting.
It started when District 7 representative Cathy Williams, chairwoman of the board’s construction committee, told Myers the board had discussed his request at a meeting during which he was not present. “What was discussed was that there were several schools that did not have these covered walkways, and the board thought it would be an excellent line item for the next SPLOST.”
The SPLOST is the 1 percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax that MCSD asks voters to approve for five years or until the requested money is collected to fund capital projects in the school district. Voters approved the current SPLOST in March 2015, the fourth straight time the referendum has passed.
“Columbus High is rotting on the vine,” said Myers, whose daughter is a senior at the school. “... There are so many people who are in the public school system because of Columbus High, and this is all it’s about. … It’s about not having to stand in the rain while you’re waiting on the bus. That is the only issue here.
“The excuses given, the first thing that happened when this thing came up, was, ‘Well, we better go see what the other schools have.’ The other schools haven’t asked for anything. And then it was, ‘Well, they didn’t say, ‘Mother may I,’ or they didn’t say the proper channel.’ Yeah, they did. They made the superintendent aware of it and a board member.”
Lewis interjected, “I’m going to stop you right there, Mr. Myers, because this superintendent was not made aware of that. … Let’s get it right.”
Myers countered: “Sure. So to be clear, you and I found out about it the second time. You had no prior knowledge that these kids were standing in the rain. I get that. … And then, this ridiculous number of $400,000 for this covered walkway comes up.
“So I went over there and I walked the area. Folks, if you spend $400,000, you’d be spending a thousand dollars a foot for what they need at Columbus High. That’s nuts. Look, as inefficient as this school system is, I’m sure you can find a way to spend a thousand a foot, but I don’t believe it costs that much.
He said some people don’t like Columbus High and think it’s “some private school paid by public funds,” despite the fact that it is one of the “bright spots we have in this community.” The school has infrastructure problems that need to be fixed, he said.
“I’m proud of my daughter, what she’s done at Columbus High,” Myers said, “and I see the value in that place. I see the value for this community. And I’m tired of everybody trying to say, ‘Well, let’s just bring everybody down to this level ... so everybody can just get along.’ That’s not how it works. That’s not how it should work. And I’m sick and tired of Columbus High being the stepchild in everything except the SAT and ACT scores. They weren’t the stepchild on that. They lead the way every single time, and the least we ought to be able to do is keep them out of the rain.”
Board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green of District 1 said the board is concerned about all students. “When we provide a covered walkway, bus loop for one high school, one school, we will provide it for all of them,” she said.
Lewis explained: “The way any project gets completed is going through a process, whether it’s the capital list of projects, which is matched by the state, or whether it’s a SPLOST project. All of those are submitted. You as a board member, when the SPLOST was approved, agreed to phasing those in, in three different phases. Those are the projects we’re moving through.”
As for the estimated $400,000 for a covered walkway at Columbus High, the superintendent said, “We have to go back and retrofit current code. Keep in mind that Columbus High School was built — what? — in 1926, something like that. Bottom line is, it does not meet code. … It’s not just a matter of throwing down some concrete and covering it with some aluminum.”
Lewis added that he wants “all the kids to be out of the rain, but we have to go through protocol.”
“I appreciate very much Columbus High School,” he said. “It has certainly distinguished itself. There are other schools that have as well. It doesn’t matter and shouldn’t matter what your zip code is or what school you attend as to whether or not you receive a good, quality education and a safe and quality facility. And thanks to our community for passing the SPLOST, we’re making that happen on a regular basis.”
Myers: “The kids are still wet.”
Lewis: “And have been since 1926.”
Responding to Myers’ allegation that the MCSD isn’t giving Columbus High’s facility proper attention, Lewis asked MCSD operations chief David Goldberg for a summary of capital projects at the school.
Goldberg listed: New lights in the gym for $19,000; reconfiguration and moving of office space for $10,000; fixed windows for “a couple thousand” dollars; new cafeteria furniture for $38,000; renovation of stairwells for $15,000; new kitchen equipment for $7,000; fencing around new parking lot for $40,000.
“That totals about $100,000,” Goldberg said. “Upcoming in the next couple months, we are going to be painting the auditorium, which is about $28,000, and we are getting the gym bleachers fixed for another $6,000. So, right now, we’re looking at almost $150,000 we’ve spent at Columbus High School (in the past year).”
Also, MCSD is constructing an extra parking lot at Columbus High, adding 65 spaces to the current 242, for approximately $935,000 ($685,000 for the construction, $250,000 for the property).
Goldberg told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Wednesday the MCSD schools without an awning or cover for students to load or unload from cars or buses are Columbus High, Early College Academy, Fort Middle School, St. Elmo Center for the Gifted and Wynnton Elementary School. That’s five out of the 57 school buildings.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments