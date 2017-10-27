MCSD student accuses teacher of slamming him against wall

A Davis Elementary School student has accused his music teacher of grabbing his arm and slamming him against a wall, resulting in a trip to the emergency room, according to police.
The Columbus Police Department report filed Oct. 26 about the Oct. 25 incident says a police officer was dispatched to Midtown Medical Center, where he spoke to the student’s grandmother. She stated that she brought her grandson to the emergency room because he was complaining about pain in his left arm.
The grandmother told police that her grandson said his music teacher “grabbed him by the arm and slammed him against the wall while at J.D. Davis Elementary School.”
The report also says that the student told police he “got into an argument with another student” and “started cursing loudly.” That’s when the teacher “grabbed him by the right arm and would not let go.” The student told the teacher to “let him go” but the teacher “slammed him into the wall,” the report says.
The student told police that the teacher “accused him of pushing her and that is why he was slammed into the wall,” the report says.
In response to the Ledger-Enquirer’s query, the Muscogee County School District emailed this statement:
“The District can confirm that the guardian of a J.D. Davis Elementary student did report to the principal on October 26 that their child was grabbed by a teacher the prior day, Wednesday, October 25. The investigation conducted by the principal revealed that the teacher did take hold of the student’s upper arm to keep him in the classroom after his outburst of profanity and attempt to walk out of the classroom. The principal and the counselor talked with other students in the room, and they shared that he twisted away from the teacher. No one present in the room indicated that the child struck a wall. The information shared by guardian indicated there was no severe injury. The student returned to school today. DFACS was notified as required by MCSD policy and procedure, and they have determined there is no cause for investigation on their part. MCSD is cooperating fully with the follow-up from the police.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
