Columbus State dedicates TSYS Center for Cybersecurity

New cybersecurity center celebrates grand opening Columbus State University and TSYS celebrated Monday afternoon the grand opening of the TSYS Center for Cybersecurity. The TSYS Center for Cybersecurity is a new unit of CSU's Turner College of Business and its TSYS School of Computer Science. The center is located on the ground floor of the Center for Commerce and Technology on CSU's main campus. Columbus State University and TSYS celebrated Monday afternoon the grand opening of the TSYS Center for Cybersecurity. The TSYS Center for Cybersecurity is a new unit of CSU's Turner College of Business and its TSYS School of Computer Science. The center is located on the ground floor of the Center for Commerce and Technology on CSU's main campus. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

