Columbus Tech’s Rice named Miss Georgia Collegiate America

The 2018 Miss Georgia Collegiate America is a Columbus Technical College student.
Callie Rice of Fortson, Ga. recently received the honor according to a press release from the school. The pageant was Sept. 17 in McDonough, Ga.
The Miss Collegiate America Pageant will be held in Little Rock, Arkansas in June.
Rice, 18, the ninth of 10 children, is now in a health sciences path at the school with hopes of starting the nursing program in spring of 2019.
While she was still being home schooled, Rice earned college credit in public speaking, music appreciation, and English through the dual enrollment program at Columbus Technical College.
After completing her degree in nursing at Columbus Technical College, Rice wants to continue her education by transferring her degree to Georgia Southern University where she will pursue her bachelor's degree in nursing.
"I just love helping people. I really hope to work in labor and delivery because I especially love babies," Rice said in the release.
Rice's talent on the pageant level is playing the piano.
She is an active volunteer as she spends time helping with accelerated reading programs, housing programs, Children's Miracle Network fundraising events, the Literacy Alliance, and volunteering at church and Vacation Bible School.
