MCSD improves for 4th straight year on Georgia’s school performance index

For the fourth straight year, the Muscogee County School District has improved its score to its all-time high on the index that measures public education performance and progress in the state.
The Georgia Department of Education announced the 2017 College and Career Ready Performance Index scores in a news release Thursday.
This is the sixth annual edition of the CCRPI, implemented in 2012 to replace the Adequately Yearly Progress measurement. The CCRPI combines state-mandated annual data, including the graduation rate and the Georgia Milestones Assessment System standardized tests, into one number on a 100-point scale to communicate how well public schools are doing.
MCSD’s 2017 CCRPI is 71.0, a half-point increase from its 70.5 in 2016. Muscogee’s score was 67.2 in 2012, 66.5 in 2013, 68.5 in 2014 and 69.0 in 2015.
Although MCSD’s score continued to increase, it also continued to lag behind the state average -- and fell behind the state’s improvement pace. The average CCRPI in Georgia increased by 1.4 points, from 73.6 points in 2016 to 75.0 in 2017.
Compared to the school districts in Georgia’s other second-tier cities, Muscogee County (Columbus) continued to outperform Bibb County (Macon), Chatham County (Savannah) and Richmond County (Augusta), but those districts also improved more on the CCRPI than MCSD.
Bibb County’s score increased by 3.5 points, from 61.4 in 2016 to 64.9 in 2017. Chatham County’s score increased by 2.4 points, from 64.5 in 2016 to 66.9 in 2017. Richmond County’s score increased by 6.6 points, from 57.9 in 2016 to 64.5 in 2017.
Meanwhile, the CCRPI in Harris County and Chattahoochee County decreased after the scores for those school districts adjacent to Muscogee County also had reached their all-time highs last year.
Following improved scores the previous two years, the Harris County School District’s CCRPI decreased by 1.5 points, from 83.0 in 2016 to 81.5 in 2017. Harris County’s score was 75.6 in 2012, 81.3 in 2013, 77.4 in 2014 and 79.6 in 2015.
The Chattahoochee County School District’s CCRPI climbed above the state average for the first time last year. But it fell back below the state average this year. ChattCo’s 2017 score of 72.2 is a 3.7-point drop from 75.9 in 2016. Its CCRPI was 66.9 in 2012, 69.9 in 2013, 60.4 in 2014 and 67.4 in 2015.
The Troup County School System’s CCRPI also fell below the state average. It dropped by 3.2 points, from 74.8 in 2016 to 71.6 in 2017. Troup County’s CCRPI was 75.6 in 2012, 75.7 in 2013, 69.7 in 2014 and 78.3 in 2015.
CCRPI SCORES
Here are the College and Career Ready Performance Index scores for Columbus area school district and the school district’s in Georgia’s other second-tier cities, comparing 2016 to 2017 on the 100-point scale:
District
2016
2017
+/-
Muscogee County
70.5
71.0
+0.5
Harris County
83.0
81.5
-1.5
Chattahoochee County
75.9
72.2
-3.7
Troup County
74.8
71.6
-3.2
Bibb County
61.4
64.9
+3.5
Chatham County
64.5
66.9
+2.4
Richmond County
57.9
64.5
+6.6
State average
73.6
75.0
+1.4
