MCSD responds to inquiries about educator’s ‘inappropriate photographs’ sent to student

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

November 02, 2017 11:03 PM

Three days after the Muscogee County School District responded to the Ledger-Enquirer’s inquiry by confirming the Columbus Police Department is investigating an educator for “inappropriate phone communications” with a student, MCSD issued another news release that acknowledged the nature of those communications.

“There have been various media inquiries regarding allegations made against an educator in the Muscogee County School District,” MCSD said Thursday evening in a news release from the office of superintendent David Lewis. “The District immediately referred the allegations that a staff member sent inappropriate photographs to a student to the Department of Family and Children Services and the Columbus Police Department.

“The Muscogee County School District has not received or reviewed any inappropriate photographs. The District will not comment on the identity of the person under investigation. Upon its receipt of the allegations, the person under investigation was immediately reassigned to a role without direct student interaction while the police investigation is being conducted.”

After learning from sources the identity of the educator, the Ledger-Enquirer on Wednesday sent MCSD an open records request for the employee’s personnel file and any documents related to the investigation. As of deadline for this story, MCSD hasn’t replied to that request.

The Ledger-Enquirer has asked several Columbus police officers for the initial report on the complaint that launched the investigation, but they said either they weren’t aware of the case or couldn’t find such a report. Thursday, the Ledger-Enquirer sent CPD an open records request for any documents publicly available about the case. As of deadline for this story, CPD hasn’t replied to that request.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

  • MCSD board members have contentious debate about hiring independent counsel

    Muscogee County School Board member Laurie McRae of District 5 challenged Frank Myers of District 8 and his description of the district as a "toxic environment" -- and Myers upped the ante, alleging "criminal conduct" in the district.

