Columbus High, Early College lead MCSD’s 2017 School Climate Star Ratings

Columbus High and Early College Academy are the only two out of 53 Muscogee County schools to be assessed at the highest level in the 2017 Georgia School Climate Star Ratings.
The ratings, on a 1-5 scale, are designed to measure what the Georgia Department of Education calls the “quality and character of school life – the culture of the school.” In other words, the ratings show what it feels like to be a student there, have your children attend there or work there. So these are subjective scores, as opposed to the state’s objective measurement, called the College and Career Ready Performance Index.
The 2017 CCRPI scores, which the Ledger-Enquirer reported Thursday on the district level and will report this weekend on the school level, are based on data such as the state’s standardized exams, the Georgia Milestones Assessment System, graduation rates, academic growth, success in closing student performance gaps and student attendance. The School Climate Star Ratings comprise the following indicators:
▪ Surveys of students, teachers and parents, measuring their perceptions of the school’s climate.
▪ Student discipline, defined by the suspension rate.
▪ Safe and substance-free learning environment, factoring discipline incidents and student survey responses about use of illegal substances and the prevalence of violence, bullying and unsafe incidents at school.
▪ Attendance, factoring the average daily attendance of teachers, administrators and other staff members, as well as the percentage of students with fewer than six unexcused absences.
Comparing the 2017 and 2016 ratings, 19 MCSD schools increased their number of stars, including four that increased by 2 stars: Dawson and Key elementary schools, Baker Middle School and Columbus High.
Seventy-five percent of MCSD’s schools received 3 stars or more in 2017, up from 58 percent in 2016, and 36 percent received 4 stars or more in 2017, up from 26 percent in 2016. Two (2) schools,
“We know there is a direct relationship between school climate and student achievement,” MCSD superintendent David
Lewis said in a news release. “The improvements in school climate we have seen this year tell us the work we have done implementing the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports framework along with the development of our mission, vision and values are worthy endeavors. These continued efforts are an investment in the overall health of our district and will further support our aim of every student achieving full-option graduation.”
The state’s overall school climate also improved from 2016 to 2017. The percentage of schools with 5 stars (excellent) increased from 15 to 19.2. The percentage of schools with 4 stars (above average) increased from 39.8 to 41. The percentage of schools with 3 stars (average) decreased from 28.9 to 26.2. The percentage of schools with 2 stars (below average) decreased from 11 to 8.7. The percentage of schools with 1 star (unsatisfactory) decreased from 3.7 to 3.
MCSD’s 2017 School Climate Star Ratings
5 STARS
Elementary schools: None.
Middle schools: None.
High schools: Columbus and Early College.
4 STARS
Elementary schools: Britt David, Clubview, Dawson, Eagle Ridge, Forrest Road, Key, North Columbus and Wynnton.
Middle schools: Aaron Cohn, Blackmon Road, Double Churches, Midland, Richards and Veterans.
High schools: Carver, Hardaway and Northside.
3 STARS
Elementary schools: Allen, Blanchard, Brewer, Dimon, Dou ble Churches, Downtown, Gentian, Georgetown, Hannan, Johnson, Mathews, Midland, Reese Road, River Road and Wesley Heights.
Middle schools: Arnold, Baker, Fort and Rothschild.
High schools: Kendrick and Shaw.
2 STARS
Elementary schools: Davis, Dorothy Height, Fox, Martin Luther King Jr., Rigdon Road and South Columbus.
Middle schools: East Columbus and Eddy.
High schools: Jordan and Spencer.
1 STAR
Elementary schools: Lonnie Jackson, St. Marys Road and Waddell.
Middle schools: None.
High schools: None.
