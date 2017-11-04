How Waddell Elementary dramatically improved its academic performance

More Videos 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court Pause 1:23 Mortorcycle in Fountain City Parade catches fire 2:19 Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:10 Jim Hawkins talks about his family's relationship with Italian prisoners of war. 1:52 Gracie Murphree talks about justice centers. 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district A key element in principal Tonya Douglass' plan was to move one teacher from each grade level into a classroom of students one grade younger. These teachers could pinpoint the skills that younger students were missing before moving up to the next grade, and sharing that insight with other teachers A key element in principal Tonya Douglass' plan was to move one teacher from each grade level into a classroom of students one grade younger. These teachers could pinpoint the skills that younger students were missing before moving up to the next grade, and sharing that insight with other teachers Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

