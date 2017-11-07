CB&T executive is overall state winner as distinguished educational patron

Columbus Bank and Trust executive Helen Johnson has won the 2017 Distinguished Educational Patron Award from the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals.
The Ledger-Enquirer reported last month that Johnson was among six recipients of this years GAESP Patron Award, making her a finalist for the overall state award, which was announced Monday during the GAESP conference in Savannah.
Johnson, group vice president for community development at CB&T, was recognized for more than two decades of being CB&T’s liaison with South Columbus Elementary School in the Partners in Education program conducted by the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
Last month, the Ledger-Enquirer reported the various ways Johnson has made a positive impact at the school.
In an email Tuesday to the L-E, Johnson said was “surprised and very honored” to receive the award. “The other five finalists were outstanding, each making significant contributions to the schools in their community. I was just proud to be in that group. It was exciting to know that other Georgia communities were working as hard as we are in the Chattahoochee Valley to help their schools and students be successful.”
The other finalists were:
▪ Randy Bocock Real Estate Team in Bryan County
▪ Carroll EMC Foundation in Carroll County
▪ Durden Banking Company in Emanuel County.
▪ Lookout Dumpster in Dawson County.
▪ Dr. Sherry Weeks also in Dawson County.
