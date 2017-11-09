Muscogee County Public Education Center
Education

MCSD among 5 school districts selected for GaDOE’s Economic Development Partnership

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

November 09, 2017 10:51 AM

The Muscogee County School District is among the five systems the Georgia Department of Education has selected as pilot participants in a new program, the Economic Development Partnership.

Whitfield County, Marietta City, Newton County and Wayne County are the other school districts in the inaugural year, the GaDOE announced in a news release.

The EDP program seeks to promote improved relationships between local school districts and business, the news release says. The program is loosely modeled after GaDOE's STEM and STEAM certification for schools. It aims to meet the workforce development needs of Georgia's employers and expand opportunities for students. The designation is endorsed by the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA).

“We have been pleased to partner with the Georgia Department of Education in the development and rollout of the Economic Development Partnership,” GEDA President Kevin Shea said in the news release. “We are excited about the potential for an improved partnership with school districts and GEDA member economic development organizations throughout the state of Georgia, to enhance communication and opportunities for business and quality of life and place.”

Alignment of common priorities among education and industry leadership is a central tenet of the program, the news release says. Pilot school districts will work with GaDOE staff to deliver the program and broaden it so all interested school districts could implement it during the 2019-2020 school year.

"It's our primary goal and responsibility to equip students with the tools they need to live successful, rewarding lives after they complete their K-12 education," GaDOE superintendent Richard Woods said in the news release. "As the primary emphasis for so many businesses has shifted from physical location to future talent, it's critical that we facilitate a stronger connection between our educational system and the business/industry community. The EDP program will make that connection an ongoing reality in Georgia's public schools."

The Economic Development Partnership will include required leadership training and a review of local Career Pathway offerings, as well as components that can be scaled or modified to fit communities, the news release says.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

