School board to discuss 4 director appointments, zero tolerance on racial slurs

The appointment of a director of budget and a director of communications are items the Muscogee County School Board will discuss at a work session Monday night.
The work session begins at 5 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.
Other appointments to be discussed are the appointment of a director of purchasing and supply and director of Georgia Project AWARE and PBIS.
Superintendent David Lewis is recommending Capri Gunn Baptiste for director of budget. Baptiste comes from the United States Air Force, where she has served in progressive levels of financial management since 2004. Her most recent position was as budget integration chief at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.
For director of communications, Lewis is recommending Mercedes Parham, who currently is the marketing and media manager for the Columbus Museum. She previously has worked as a program assistant in community and leadership development with the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
Lewis is recommending a Somerset, N. J., man, Edwin Joseph for director of purchasing and supply. His past experience includes various levels of experience, such as purchasing supervisor, warehouse supervisor and utility supply supervisor. He currently serves as senior buyer/planner for Audiocodes.
For director of Georgia Project AWARE and PBIS, which deal with mental health and special education, Lewis is recommending Kenya Gilmore, who is the academic dean at Double Churches Middle School. She has been with the Muscogee County School District since 2003.
In other business:
▪ The board will review the results of the 2017 College and Career Readiness Performance Index. These indicator scores are based upon 2016-2017 school data including the Spring 2017 Georgia Milestones data.
▪ The board will review proposed language in the school district’s policy related to zero tolerance for racial slurs.
▪ The board will be asked to authorize proceeding with wrestling room additions at three high schools, Columbus, Jordan and Kendrick.
▪ The board will look at the nomination of four members to the Muscogee County Library Board, Those are Gayle Arrington, Tamika McKenzie, LaRae Dixon Moore, and Frank Star.
▪ Scheduled to speak to the board in the Public Agenda are Theresa El-Amin, Equisna Frazier, Katonga Wright and Michelle Dovishaw. No subject matter was listed.
