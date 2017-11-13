MCSD board’s proposed zero tolerance policy against racial slurs heads toward vote

More Videos 1:27 Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school Pause 2:03 Mother to school board: “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim.” 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 2:49 Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 3:34 Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death 1:58 Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said Equisha Frazier, mother of one of the three fourth-grade girls who heard a Reese Road Leadership Academy teacher use the N-word while trying to teach them to not use racial slurs, speaks during the Muscogee County School Board's monthly work session Nov. 13, 2017. Equisha Frazier, mother of one of the three fourth-grade girls who heard a Reese Road Leadership Academy teacher use the N-word while trying to teach them to not use racial slurs, speaks during the Muscogee County School Board's monthly work session Nov. 13, 2017. Mark Rice mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

Equisha Frazier, mother of one of the three fourth-grade girls who heard a Reese Road Leadership Academy teacher use the N-word while trying to teach them to not use racial slurs, speaks during the Muscogee County School Board's monthly work session Nov. 13, 2017. Mark Rice mrice@ledger-enquirer.com