Whitesville Road Elementary School students, parents and staff put stakes in the ground at the construction site of their new elementary school during Thursday’s ceremony.
Troup County residents can submit suggestions for name of new school

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

November 16, 2017 08:04 PM

The Troup County Board of Education is welcoming suggestions for the name of its newest school.

A new facility to replace Whitesville Road Elementary School is being constructed on South Davis Road. Here are the board’s guidelines to submit a name:

▪ Residents or organizations of Troup County may submit their suggestions in writing to the superintendent by completing a Naming of Facilities Request Form, available at http://www.troup.org/.

▪ Mail the completed form to Troup County Board of Education, Attention: Naming of Facilities Requests, 100 N. Davis Road, Building C, LaGrange, GA 30241.

▪ The deadline is Jan. 12 at 5 p.m.

▪ The board will decide on the name.

The current WRES used to be Troup High School, so the facility wasn’t designed for elementary students. It also has “seen its share of needed repairs over the years,” the Troup County School System said in a news release, “including leaking roofs and extensive use of portable units. It became cost prohibitive for the district to repair the facility.

The new school, funded by the county’s Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, “will be outfitted with the latest technology and updated security features,” the news release says. “There will be a gymnasium with stadium-style seating and a public access room where community meetings can be scheduled and held. With the highly visible location, and traffic on South Davis Road, TCSS is working closely with the Department of Transportation on vehicle access and safety measures, including a field study for a potential traffic light by Lukken Industrial.”

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

