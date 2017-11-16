From left, Harris County School District superintendent Jimmy Martin, board member Garnett Ray III, HCSD 2017-18 Teacher of the Year Maggie Williamson of New Mountain Hill Elementary School and board member Monica Sparks pose for a photo after Williamson is presented her award.
From left, Harris County School District superintendent Jimmy Martin, board member Garnett Ray III, HCSD 2017-18 Teacher of the Year Maggie Williamson of New Mountain Hill Elementary School and board member Monica Sparks pose for a photo after Williamson is presented her award. Courtesy of the Harris County School District
From left, Harris County School District superintendent Jimmy Martin, board member Garnett Ray III, HCSD 2017-18 Teacher of the Year Maggie Williamson of New Mountain Hill Elementary School and board member Monica Sparks pose for a photo after Williamson is presented her award. Courtesy of the Harris County School District

Education

Harris County School District announces its 2017-18 Teacher of the Year

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

November 16, 2017 10:25 PM

Maggie Williamson, a fourth-grade teacher at New Mountain Hill Elementary Schools, is the Harris County School District’s 2017-18 Teacher of the Year.

In a news release, Harris County superintendent Jimmy Martin called Williamson an excellent representative of the school district. "She is creative, innovative and insightful in her approach to teaching and the entire learning process,” he said.

Williamson has been an educator in Harris County for four years. She will represent the district as a candidate to become the Georgia Teacher of the Year.

Jeff Branham, the district's human resources director, said Williamson “has excelled as a teacher. Her passion and drive have enabled her to reach students of all levels, taking them further than they ever imagined possible.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • MCSD board members have contentious debate about hiring independent counsel

    Muscogee County School Board member Laurie McRae of District 5 challenged Frank Myers of District 8 and his description of the district as a "toxic environment" -- and Myers upped the ante, alleging "criminal conduct" in the district.

MCSD board members have contentious debate about hiring independent counsel

MCSD board members have contentious debate about hiring independent counsel 4:41

MCSD board members have contentious debate about hiring independent counsel
Local residents react to proposed arts school name 1:39

Local residents react to proposed arts school name
Tuskegee-Morehouse Parade tradition brings fun to communities across the river 1:35

Tuskegee-Morehouse Parade tradition brings fun to communities across the river

View More Video