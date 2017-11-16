Harris County School District announces its 2017-18 Teacher of the Year

Maggie Williamson, a fourth-grade teacher at New Mountain Hill Elementary Schools, is the Harris County School District’s 2017-18 Teacher of the Year.
In a news release, Harris County superintendent Jimmy Martin called Williamson an excellent representative of the school district. "She is creative, innovative and insightful in her approach to teaching and the entire learning process,” he said.
Williamson has been an educator in Harris County for four years. She will represent the district as a candidate to become the Georgia Teacher of the Year.
Jeff Branham, the district's human resources director, said Williamson “has excelled as a teacher. Her passion and drive have enabled her to reach students of all levels, taking them further than they ever imagined possible.”
