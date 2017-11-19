Alabama students celebrate food drive win
Education

Alabama tops Auburn in annual food drive

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 19, 2017 03:20 PM

In the Iron Bowl of food drives the University of Alabama topped Auburn University

It is the first time in three years that Alabama beat Auburn.

According to a story on the University of Alabama website, Alabama collected 260,453 pounds of food. Auburn collected 232,544 pounds.

The difference from last year is amazing as Alabama collected 150,332 in 2016 and its goal this year was 175,000.

The two schools collected a record amount with 492,997 pounds. The previous high was 395,300 achieved in 2016.

The food will be distributed to senior and youth programs, soup kitchens and emergency food pantries.

In another battle, the two schools play football Nov. 25 with a berth in the SEC Championship Game going to the victor.

Larry Gierer

