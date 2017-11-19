Alabama tops Auburn in annual food drive

In the Iron Bowl of food drives the University of Alabama topped Auburn University
It is the first time in three years that Alabama beat Auburn.
According to a story on the University of Alabama website, Alabama collected 260,453 pounds of food. Auburn collected 232,544 pounds.
The difference from last year is amazing as Alabama collected 150,332 in 2016 and its goal this year was 175,000.
Never miss a local story.
The two schools collected a record amount with 492,997 pounds. The previous high was 395,300 achieved in 2016.
The food will be distributed to senior and youth programs, soup kitchens and emergency food pantries.
In another battle, the two schools play football Nov. 25 with a berth in the SEC Championship Game going to the victor.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments