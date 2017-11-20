Businessman donates $1 million to LaGrange College

LaGrange College has received a $1 million donation from an Atlanta businessman.
According to as story on its website, http://www.lagrange.edu, the school in LaGrange, Ga., received the donation from Jerry Wilkinson to support its “From Promise to Prominence Campaign,” specifically the institution’s Servant Scholars Program.
Wilkinson, a member of the college’s Board of Trustees, is the founder and chairman of The Wilkinson Companies, a real estate management firm.
“I am profoundly grateful for this generous, transformative gift in support of our Servant Scholars Program,” school president Dan McAlexander said in the report. “The Wilkinson family has a deep passion for and commitment to serving others. Their support will help this program become a national model for how students at small liberal arts colleges can transform the community in which they live through service, finding themselves transformed as a result.”
In recognition and appreciation of Wilkinson’s generosity, the Servant Scholars Program will now be known as the Wilkinson Family Servant Scholars Program, McAlexander said.
“The Wilkinson family is pleased to make this investment in LaGrange College,” said Jerry Wilkinson.
Wilkinson received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Duke University and an MBA in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He also has done postgraduate work at the Harvard Business School. He earned his Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, writes for national publications and is a guest lecturer at various organizations and schools.
