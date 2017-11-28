Muscogee County Public Education Center
Education

MCSD student uses cigarette lighter to singe another student’s hair

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

November 28, 2017 10:32 PM

A Muscogee County School District student used a cigarette lighter to singe the hair of another student, the administration announced Tuesday night.

The incident happened in a hallway at Carver High School after dismissal Monday afternoon but wasn’t reported to the school’s administration until Tuesday morning, according to the news release from the officer of superintendent David Lewis.

“No injuries are reported in connection with this event,” the news release says. “... The school’s administration and the Columbus Police Department are currently investigating the allegations, and appropriate action will be taken pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

