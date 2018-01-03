Muscogee County Public Education Center
Muscogee County Public Education Center FILE photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Muscogee County Public Education Center FILE photo@ledger-enquirer.com

Education

Here’s how MCSD schools rank in attendance from best to worst

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

January 03, 2018 07:55 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

While Muscogee County School District students enjoy their last few days of Christmas break, now is a good time to find out how often they get there. And that means analyzing the statewide attendance database for Georgia’s K-12 public schools.

The rankings are based on statistics from the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement. To make more valid comparisons, the Ledger-Enquirer included only county and city school districts in the rankings, eliminating special state schools, charter schools and online schools that are considered school districts.

5 or fewer absences

With 51.1 percent of its students absent five or fewer times in the 2016-17 school year, MCSD ranks 88th out of the state’s 180 county or city school districts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The state average is 53.1 percent. Wilkinson County ranks best in the state at 93.6 percent. Miller County ranks worst in the state at 28.8 percent.

Comparing the school districts in Georgia’s second-tier cities, MCSD ranks behind all of them: Chatham County (Savannah) is tied for 34th at 57 percent, Bibb County (Macon) is tied for 63rd at 53 percent and Richmond County (Augusta) is 72nd at 52.3 percent.

Comparing other school districts in the Columbus area, MCSD trails Harris County (tied for 46th at 55.5 percent) but surpasses Troup (tied for 101st at 50 percent) and Chattahoochee County (109th at 49 percent).

Comparing schools within MCSD, Wesley Heights Elementary School has the best attendance rate, and Jordan Vocational High School has the worst. Out of 2,271 public schools in the state, Wesley Heights ranks 60th with 78.2 percent of its students absent five or fewer times in 2016-17, and Jordan ranks 2,260th with 21.6 percent.

More than 15 absences

Comparing the districts according to the percentage of students with more than 15 absences, MCSD is 58th in Georgia at 12.8 percent. That’s better than Richmond County (Augusta), which is tied for 33rd at 14.1 percent, but worse than Bibb County (Macon), which is tied for 65th at 12.5 percent, and Chatham County (Savannah), which is tied for 134th at 8.9 percent.

The state average in this category is 11.2 percent. Miller County has the most at 28.9 percent, and Wilkinson County has the fewest at 0.4 percent.

Comparing other school districts in the Columbus area, MCSD is better in this category than Chattahoochee County, which is tied for 24th at 15.2 percent, but worse than Troup County, which is tied for 75th at 12.1 percent, and Harris County, which is tied for 144th at 8.4 percent.

Comparing schools within MCSD, Jordan has the highest percentage of students with more than 15 absences, at 42.8 percent, ranking 14th in the state. Britt David has the lowest percentage within MCSD in this category, at 1.7 percent, tied for 58th fewest in the state.

Twenty-three Georgia schools had no student with more than 15 absences. Mountain Education Charter High School, with 16 sites and headquartered in Cleveland, Ga., has the most with 83.1 percent. The traditional school with the most is Phoenix High School in Whitfield County at 71.8 percent.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

2016-17 MCSD schools percentage of students with 5 or fewer absences

Elementary schools

%

Wesley Heights

78.2

Britt David

70.9

Forrest Road

63.1

Clubview

62.6

Dimon

62.3

Midland

61.8

Rigdon Road

60.1

Hannan

59.3

Georgetown

58.2

Mathews

58

Wynnton

57.5

Eagle Ridge

57

North Columbus

55.2

Double Churches

54.3

Dawson

53.2

Reese Road

52.1

Lonnie Jackson

51.5

South Columbus

51.4

River Road

51.2

Gentian

50.5

Blanchard

49.5

Downtown

48.8

Key

48.6

Waddell

47.7

St. Marys Road

46.2

Brewer

44.6

Martin Luther King Jr.

44.3

Johnson

44.2

Allen

43.6

Dorothy Height

43.2

Davis

41.1

Fox

39.2

Middle schools

%

Fort

75.2

Aaron Cohn

58.6

Double Churches

57.1

Midland

56.6

Richards

56.5

Veterans Memorial

54.8

Blackmon Road

54.2

Arnold

48.4

Rothschild

46.1

East Columbus

42

Baker

40.2

Eddy

37.3

High schools

%

Early College

72.4

Columbus

62.5

Hardaway

58.9

Northside

52.2

Kendrick

45.7

Carver

39.8

Shaw

37.3

Spencer

31.6

Jordan

21.6

2016-17 MCSD schools percentage of students with more than 15 absences

Elementary schools

%

Fox

19.9

Brewer

19.4

Dorothy Height

18.4

Davis

17.4

St. Marys Road

15.8

Martin Luther King Jr.

15.6

South Columbus

14.9

Waddell

13.6

Johnson

13.1

Allen

11.4

Lonnie Jackson

11.1

Blanchard

10.8

Dawson

10.3

River Road

9.8

Gentian

8.8

Reese Road

8.8

Georgetown

8.4

Key

7.9

Hannan

7.6

Rigdon Road

7.5

Downtown

7.3

Double Churches

6.8

Wynnton

6.8

North Columbus

6.6

Forrest Road

6.3

Dimon

5.4

Eagle Ridge

5.4

Clubview

5.1

Wesley Heights

4.6

Midland

4.5

Mathews

3.9

Britt David

1.7

Middle schools

%

Eddy

24.5

Baker

21

Rothschild

18.9

East Columbus

18

Arnold

14.6

Double Churches

11.6

Richards

9

Aaron Cohn

8.4

Veterans Memorial

8.3

Blackmon Road

7.3

Fort

6.1

Midland

5.9

High schools

%

Jordan

42.8

Spencer

27.9

Carver

23.4

Kendrick

22.2

Shaw

18.9

Hardaway

14.4

Northside

6.6

Early College

5.3

Columbus

2.8

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

    Superintendent David Lewis recommended JoAnn Redden from Hillsborough County, Fla., and the Muscogee County School Board hired her despite objections during Monday night's meeting.

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 6:50

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director
Why they got hooked on crochet 1:49

Why they got hooked on crochet
What he did the night before getting a perfect score on the ACT 1:25

What he did the night before getting a perfect score on the ACT

View More Video