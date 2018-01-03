Here’s how MCSD schools rank in attendance from best to worst

While Muscogee County School District students enjoy their last few days of Christmas break, now is a good time to find out how often they get there. And that means analyzing the statewide attendance database for Georgia’s K-12 public schools.
The rankings are based on statistics from the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement. To make more valid comparisons, the Ledger-Enquirer included only county and city school districts in the rankings, eliminating special state schools, charter schools and online schools that are considered school districts.
5 or fewer absences
With 51.1 percent of its students absent five or fewer times in the 2016-17 school year, MCSD ranks 88th out of the state’s 180 county or city school districts.
The state average is 53.1 percent. Wilkinson County ranks best in the state at 93.6 percent. Miller County ranks worst in the state at 28.8 percent.
Comparing the school districts in Georgia’s second-tier cities, MCSD ranks behind all of them: Chatham County (Savannah) is tied for 34th at 57 percent, Bibb County (Macon) is tied for 63rd at 53 percent and Richmond County (Augusta) is 72nd at 52.3 percent.
Comparing other school districts in the Columbus area, MCSD trails Harris County (tied for 46th at 55.5 percent) but surpasses Troup (tied for 101st at 50 percent) and Chattahoochee County (109th at 49 percent).
Comparing schools within MCSD, Wesley Heights Elementary School has the best attendance rate, and Jordan Vocational High School has the worst. Out of 2,271 public schools in the state, Wesley Heights ranks 60th with 78.2 percent of its students absent five or fewer times in 2016-17, and Jordan ranks 2,260th with 21.6 percent.
More than 15 absences
Comparing the districts according to the percentage of students with more than 15 absences, MCSD is 58th in Georgia at 12.8 percent. That’s better than Richmond County (Augusta), which is tied for 33rd at 14.1 percent, but worse than Bibb County (Macon), which is tied for 65th at 12.5 percent, and Chatham County (Savannah), which is tied for 134th at 8.9 percent.
The state average in this category is 11.2 percent. Miller County has the most at 28.9 percent, and Wilkinson County has the fewest at 0.4 percent.
Comparing other school districts in the Columbus area, MCSD is better in this category than Chattahoochee County, which is tied for 24th at 15.2 percent, but worse than Troup County, which is tied for 75th at 12.1 percent, and Harris County, which is tied for 144th at 8.4 percent.
Comparing schools within MCSD, Jordan has the highest percentage of students with more than 15 absences, at 42.8 percent, ranking 14th in the state. Britt David has the lowest percentage within MCSD in this category, at 1.7 percent, tied for 58th fewest in the state.
Twenty-three Georgia schools had no student with more than 15 absences. Mountain Education Charter High School, with 16 sites and headquartered in Cleveland, Ga., has the most with 83.1 percent. The traditional school with the most is Phoenix High School in Whitfield County at 71.8 percent.
2016-17 MCSD schools percentage of students with 5 or fewer absences
Elementary schools
%
Wesley Heights
78.2
Britt David
70.9
Forrest Road
63.1
Clubview
62.6
Dimon
62.3
Midland
61.8
Rigdon Road
60.1
Hannan
59.3
Georgetown
58.2
Mathews
58
Wynnton
57.5
Eagle Ridge
57
North Columbus
55.2
Double Churches
54.3
Dawson
53.2
Reese Road
52.1
Lonnie Jackson
51.5
South Columbus
51.4
River Road
51.2
Gentian
50.5
Blanchard
49.5
Downtown
48.8
Key
48.6
Waddell
47.7
St. Marys Road
46.2
Brewer
44.6
Martin Luther King Jr.
44.3
Johnson
44.2
Allen
43.6
Dorothy Height
43.2
Davis
41.1
Fox
39.2
Middle schools
%
Fort
75.2
Aaron Cohn
58.6
Double Churches
57.1
Midland
56.6
Richards
56.5
Veterans Memorial
54.8
Blackmon Road
54.2
Arnold
48.4
Rothschild
46.1
East Columbus
42
Baker
40.2
Eddy
37.3
High schools
%
Early College
72.4
Columbus
62.5
Hardaway
58.9
Northside
52.2
Kendrick
45.7
Carver
39.8
Shaw
37.3
Spencer
31.6
Jordan
21.6
2016-17 MCSD schools percentage of students with more than 15 absences
Elementary schools
%
Fox
19.9
Brewer
19.4
Dorothy Height
18.4
Davis
17.4
St. Marys Road
15.8
Martin Luther King Jr.
15.6
South Columbus
14.9
Waddell
13.6
Johnson
13.1
Allen
11.4
Lonnie Jackson
11.1
Blanchard
10.8
Dawson
10.3
River Road
9.8
Gentian
8.8
Reese Road
8.8
Georgetown
8.4
Key
7.9
Hannan
7.6
Rigdon Road
7.5
Downtown
7.3
Double Churches
6.8
Wynnton
6.8
North Columbus
6.6
Forrest Road
6.3
Dimon
5.4
Eagle Ridge
5.4
Clubview
5.1
Wesley Heights
4.6
Midland
4.5
Mathews
3.9
Britt David
1.7
Middle schools
%
Eddy
24.5
Baker
21
Rothschild
18.9
East Columbus
18
Arnold
14.6
Double Churches
11.6
Richards
9
Aaron Cohn
8.4
Veterans Memorial
8.3
Blackmon Road
7.3
Fort
6.1
Midland
5.9
High schools
%
Jordan
42.8
Spencer
27.9
Carver
23.4
Kendrick
22.2
Shaw
18.9
Hardaway
14.4
Northside
6.6
Early College
5.3
Columbus
2.8
