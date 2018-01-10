Mystery woman thanks Columbus teachers with generous surprise

River Road Elementary School teachers pose Jan. 9, 2018, to thank the mysterious woman, known as Morgan W., who paid for their lunches last week. Pictured from left are Michele Gibson, Lois Ancrum, Carla Crowder, Yulane Wilson (retired), Sharon Dennis (retired), Shirley Booth, Tamatha Pitts, Cindy Fodor (paraprofessional), Donessa Moore, Pat Vatral and Angela Chalmers. Courtesy of Michele Gibson