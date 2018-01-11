Muscogee County Public Education Center
Education

High school students can earn college credit for free, and MCSD will explain how

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

January 11, 2018 07:46 PM

Muscogee County School District students interested in taking college courses and earning college credit for free while still attending high school will have three opportunities this month to learn about Georgia’s Dual Enrollment program.

This state-funded program previously was called Move On When Ready.

MCSD is conducting the following meetings for students in grades 8-11, who are encouraged to bring their parents or guardians, so they can consider participating in Dual Enrollment during the 2018-19 school year:

  • Jan. 23, from 6-7 p.m., Northside High School auditorium.
  • Jan. 25, from 6-7 p.m., Spencer High School media center.
  • Jan. 30, from 6-7 p.m., Carver High School auditorium.

Each meeting is designed to provide the same information. Attendance at any of these meetings isn’t required to participate in Dual Enrollment, but the meetings will allow for questions to be answered about the requirements, deadlines and regulations for admission, according to MCSD’s communications office.

For more information, call 706-748-3115.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

