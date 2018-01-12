Deadline nears to apply for contest to win scholarship, NYC Broadway adventure

Carver High School will host citywide preliminary auditions this month for the 11th annual August Wilson Monologue Competition, a national scholarship effort coordinated by Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company of Atlanta.
The auditions at Carver, open to all Columbus area students in grades 9-12, will be conducted Jan. 23, starting at 2:30 p.m., but students must apply by Jan. 15. to compete. Applications are available online at truecolorstheatre.org.
According to the Muscogee County School District’s news release, the competition focuses on the plays of August Wilson’s “American Century Cycle,” which chronicle the African-American experience throughout the 20th Century. The inspiration for the competition was sparked by two of August Wilson’s collaborators, Kenny Leon and Todd Kreidler. Leon, the co-founder and artistic director of Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company, directed most of the “American Century Cycle” plays on Broadway and in regional theaters. Kreidler, former associate artistic director for Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company, was dramaturge for Wilson’s last play and director of his one-man show.
More than 60 Columbus area students have registered for the preliminary round of the competition, the news release says. Each contestant will perform a 1-3-minute monologue of their choice from one of the 10 plays in August Wilson’s “American Century Cycle.” Atlanta theater professionals will judge the contestants on preparedness, understanding of the text, emotional connection to the material and commitment to the performance.
An unannounced number of students will qualify for the semifinals in Atlanta. The top two contestants in Atlanta win an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City to compete in the final round May 7 at the August Wilson Theatre. Finalists also will attend a Broadway play, perform in front of college recruiters and compete for a scholarship.
For more information, contact True Colors Theatre education coordinator Adrie Keaton at 404-532-1901, ext. 214, or education@truecolorsthreatre.org.
