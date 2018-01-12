New CSU master’s degree program is expected to help fill high-demand jobs

More Videos 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director Pause 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 2:12 New cybersecurity center celebrates grand opening 1:25 What he did the night before getting a perfect score on the ACT 0:33 Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:15 Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat 0:33 Video notebook: Here's one way to "shorten" that morning commute. 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New cybersecurity center celebrates grand opening Columbus State University and TSYS celebrated Monday afternoon the grand opening of the TSYS Center for Cybersecurity. The TSYS Center for Cybersecurity is a new unit of CSU's Turner College of Business and its TSYS School of Computer Science. The center is located on the ground floor of the Center for Commerce and Technology on CSU's main campus. Columbus State University and TSYS celebrated Monday afternoon the grand opening of the TSYS Center for Cybersecurity. The TSYS Center for Cybersecurity is a new unit of CSU's Turner College of Business and its TSYS School of Computer Science. The center is located on the ground floor of the Center for Commerce and Technology on CSU's main campus. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

