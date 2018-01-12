MCSD principal resigns, superintendent transfers local principal for replacement

Jordan Vocational High School and Double Churches Middle School will have new principals next school year.
The Muscogee County School District announced Friday that Jordan principal Amy Wohler has submitted her resignation, effective June 30. Wohler will move out of the region to be closer to her family for “personal reasons,” MCSD superintendent David Lewis said in the news release.
Lewis is transferring Double Churches Middle School principal Craig Fitts to replace Wohler at Jordan. “The pending vacancy at Double Churches Middle School will be addressed this semester,” the news release says.
In April 2016, the Muscogee County School Board approved Lewis’ recommendation to make Wohler, who was interim principal at Jordan, the official replacement for Alton White, who was hired as principal of LaGrange High School in Troup County in January 2016.
Wohler has worked in MCSD for 19 years, starting as a math teacher at Midland Middle School. She also was School Improvement Grant administrator (2014-2016), Career, Technical and Agricultural Education supervisor (2012-14), school improvement specialist (2011-12), school test coordinator (2010-11) and CTAE and Teaching as a Profession Pathway teacher (2008-11).
“I very much appreciate Ms. Wohler’s commitment to the children of our district during her tenure, particularly as the principal of Jordan High School,” Lewis said in the news release. “While I regret her decision to resign her position at the end of this school year, I certainly respect her need to relocate closer to her family for personal reasons.”
The transfer of Fitts from Double Churches to Jordan is scheduled to be effective July 1. The personnel move doesn’t need to be approved by the MCSD board because it’s an administrative transfer.
Before the MCSD board approved Fitts as the Double Churches principal in January 2015 to replace the late Chris Cox, he was assistant principal at Carver High School. He has been employed by the school district since 1992 and has taught at Carver, Shaw High School and Jordan.
“Jordan High School has a long and distinguished history in our community,” Lewis said. “With plans to establish a college and career academy at Jordan, it is imperative to appoint a principal with a proven record who has familiarity with the community and Jordan’s rich legacy and traditions, and shares a dynamic vision for Jordan’s future. As a lifelong resident of Columbus, former teacher and coach at Jordan, and current principal, Mr. Craig Fitts meets this criteria.
“Furthermore, the fact that approximately half of the students who attend Double Churches Middle, where Mr. Fitts currently serves as principal, matriculate to Jordan High will provide a smooth transition for our students and personnel.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
