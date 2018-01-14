Muscogee County School Board to vote on officers, director of internal audit at Tuesday meeting

The Muscogee County School Board is scheduled to elect board officers and a vote will be taken on the appointment of a new director of internal audit at its next meeting on Tuesday night.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.
In board business:
▪ The board will conduct its annual election of board officers. The current board chair is District 1 representative Pat Hugley Green. The current vice chair is at large representative Kia Chambers.
▪ The board is scheduled to vote on the appointment of Joseph Slaughter as director of internal audit for the school district. He owns and operates his own tax business. He is a former controller/business manager for Georgia Bariatrics. He was also controller/asset manager for the Child Network Inc.
▪ The board will vote on a resolution requesting assistance from the Georgia Department of Education Facilities Section in the development of a new five-year local facilities plan to be completed by July 1, 2018. Each Georgia school system must develop a plan to be eligible to receive state capital outlay funds. The school district’s current plan expires June 30, 2018.
▪ The board will establish regular monthly meeting dates.
▪ Two people has asked to address the board in the public agenda. They are Brittany White and Theresa El-Amin.
▪ Students from Blanchard Elementary will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
▪ The board will meet in executive session.
