She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Thanks to the generosity of a childless, blue-collar Columbus couple who never attended college but were smart enough to save money and thoughtful enough to bequeath it to help students they never met, a ninth Muscogee County high school senior will receive significant financial aid to earn a degree. Donald Williams Jr. of Columbus High School is the 2016 recipient of the James Henry Smith and Gladys Manning Smith Scholarship, the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley announced Tuesday.