More Videos

Columbus Museum's contemporary art galleries reopen 1:26

Columbus Museum's contemporary art galleries reopen

Pause
Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn 1:41

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia 0:19

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:51

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Beware of black ice on the roadways 0:24

Beware of black ice on the roadways

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings 3:38

Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

  • She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

    Kia Chambers, the nine-member Muscogee County School Board's lone countywide representative, was elected by a one-vote margin Tuesday night to oust Pat Hugley Green of District 1 as chairwoman.

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Kia Chambers, the nine-member Muscogee County School Board's lone countywide representative, was elected by a one-vote margin Tuesday night to oust Pat Hugley Green of District 1 as chairwoman.
MARK RICE mrice@ledger-enquirer.com
Community Foundation presents 2016 Smith Scholarship to Columbus High School student

Education

Community Foundation presents 2016 Smith Scholarship to Columbus High School student

Thanks to the generosity of a childless, blue-collar Columbus couple who never attended college but were smart enough to save money and thoughtful enough to bequeath it to help students they never met, a ninth Muscogee County high school senior will receive significant financial aid to earn a degree. Donald Williams Jr. of Columbus High School is the 2016 recipient of the James Henry Smith and Gladys Manning Smith Scholarship, the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley announced Tuesday.

Video: Officials break ground for Phenix City STEM center

Education

Video: Officials break ground for Phenix City STEM center

Before the dignitaries, donors and students grabbed the golden shovels to ceremonially break ground for the $2.1 million Dyer Family STEM Center, a former principal gave a history lesson to those gathered Thursday outside Phenix City Intermediate School. Joe Blevins, now the operations director for Phenix City Public Schools, told the crowd of about 60, plus the Central High School Band, that three words sum up this project, which promises to better engage sixth- and seventh-graders in science, technology, engineering and math: Dream, vision and reality.

Columbus State celebrates completion of Howard Hall renovation project

Education

Columbus State celebrates completion of Howard Hall renovation project

Columbus State University hosted Tuesday morning a ribbon cutting and open house to mark the completion of a yearlong $3.95 million renovation of Howard Hall, CSU's oldest and most-used classroom building. Howard Hall will reopen to students this fall and now has new technology in each classroom, flexible furniture, higher ceilings with better lighting, an elevator and new common area for students on both floors.

Columbus Museum's contemporary art galleries reopen

News

Columbus Museum's contemporary art galleries reopen

The re-installation of the Shorter-Leebern galleries of the Columbus Museum features a fresh take on some the museum's most iconic holdings, several works by Columbus-related artists, several new acquisitions and an ensemble of pieces by African-American artists

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn

Local

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn

The brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity sing one verse and the chorus of the Alpha Hymn Monday morning at the 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Unity Award Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. The event was hosted by the Delta Iota Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. The singing of the Alpha Hymn has become an annual tradition at the event.