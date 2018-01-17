Winter storm update: Columbus area schools decide whether to stay closed Thursday

More Videos

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us 0:31

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us

Pause
Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:52

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Beware of black ice on the roadways 0:24

Beware of black ice on the roadways

Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever' 4:06

Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever'

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 1:02

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin 0:45

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin

Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction 1:08

Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Snow falls overnight on Columbus 0:29

Snow falls overnight on Columbus

  • Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us

    After much anticipation Snow arrived overnight in the Chattahoochee Valley, adding a blanket of white to roads, cars, and roofs. We'll be covering the event throughout the day and would like to include your photos and short videos in our coverage. You can share them on the Ledger-Enquirer's facebook page or send them to newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com.

After much anticipation Snow arrived overnight in the Chattahoochee Valley, adding a blanket of white to roads, cars, and roofs. We'll be covering the event throughout the day and would like to include your photos and short videos in our coverage. You can share them on the Ledger-Enquirer's facebook page or send them to newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
After much anticipation Snow arrived overnight in the Chattahoochee Valley, adding a blanket of white to roads, cars, and roofs. We'll be covering the event throughout the day and would like to include your photos and short videos in our coverage. You can share them on the Ledger-Enquirer's facebook page or send them to newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Education

Winter storm update: Columbus area schools decide whether to stay closed Thursday

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

January 17, 2018 12:24 PM

After all Columbus area schools were closed Wednesday in the wake of the overnight winter storm, here is a list of which ones will reopen and which ones will remain closed Thursday:

At 12:14 p.m. Wednesday, the Harris County School District announced it will remain closed Thursday.

At 12:19 p.m., Lee County Schools announced it will remain closed Thursday.

At 1:26 p.m., the Russell County School District announced it will remain closed Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At 1:34 p.m., Phenix City Schools announced it will remain closed Thursday.

At 1:55 p.m., the Chattahoochee County School District announced it will remain closed Thursday.

At 2:01 p.m., the Troup County School System announced it will remain closed Thursday.

At 2:25 p.m., the Muscogee County School District announced it will remain closed Thursday.

At 2:36 p.m., Columbus Technical College announced it will remain closed Thursday.

At 2:53 p.m., St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School announced it will remain closed Thursday.

At 3:18 p.m., Brookstone School announced it will remain closed Thursday.

Here is MCSD’s email to parents and guardians:

“Muscogee County Public Schools and administrative offices will remain closed Thursday, January 18. No students or employees should report to any District sites or schools tomorrow. School-related activities scheduled for Thursday, January 18 are also cancelled. All schools and school-related activities will resume during regular hours Friday, January 19.”

Some school officials in other districts explained their rationale in emails to the Ledger-Enquirer.

Harris County School District chief information officer Jeff Branham: “We have consulted with the Harris County Sheriff’s department, who has reported that we have large areas of highways that are icy and will not thaw until tomorrow afternoon. Due to the large square mileage of our county and varying road conditions, we are remaining closed for the safety and welfare of our students.”

Phenix City Schools superintendent Randy Wilkes: “Precip on the roads and bridges are expected to freeze overnight. Many school sidewalks remain treacherous. It is in the best interest of all to remain closed.”

ChattCo superintendent David McCurry: “After a visual inspection of current road conditions and the expected refreezing of wet areas overnight, the Chattahoochee County School System feels it's in the best interest of safety to not run school buses tomorrow morning. Chattahoochee County Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 18.”

Click on this story throughout the day as more announcements are made.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us 0:31

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us

Pause
Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:52

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Beware of black ice on the roadways 0:24

Beware of black ice on the roadways

Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever' 4:06

Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever'

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 1:02

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin 0:45

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin

Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction 1:08

Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Snow falls overnight on Columbus 0:29

Snow falls overnight on Columbus

  • She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

    Kia Chambers, the nine-member Muscogee County School Board's lone countywide representative, was elected by a one-vote margin Tuesday night to oust Pat Hugley Green of District 1 as chairwoman.

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

View More Video