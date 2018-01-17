Winter storm update: Columbus area schools decide whether to stay closed Thursday

More Videos 0:31 Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us Pause 0:52 Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways 4:06 Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever' 1:02 Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 0:45 Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin 1:08 Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 0:29 Snow falls overnight on Columbus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us After much anticipation Snow arrived overnight in the Chattahoochee Valley, adding a blanket of white to roads, cars, and roofs. We'll be covering the event throughout the day and would like to include your photos and short videos in our coverage. You can share them on the Ledger-Enquirer's facebook page or send them to newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com. After much anticipation Snow arrived overnight in the Chattahoochee Valley, adding a blanket of white to roads, cars, and roofs. We'll be covering the event throughout the day and would like to include your photos and short videos in our coverage. You can share them on the Ledger-Enquirer's facebook page or send them to newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

After much anticipation Snow arrived overnight in the Chattahoochee Valley, adding a blanket of white to roads, cars, and roofs. We'll be covering the event throughout the day and would like to include your photos and short videos in our coverage. You can share them on the Ledger-Enquirer's facebook page or send them to newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer